Rwanda: UN Chief Condemns Attack on Rwandan Peacekeepers in Central African Republic

15 July 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

UN Secretary General António Guterres has condemned the killing of a Rwandan peacekeeper serving under the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

According to Guterres, the Central African Republic must spare no effort while investigating the circumstances in which the Rwandan peacekeeper died.

The Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) soldier was killed in an attack on July 13 in Central African Republic.

According to a statement issued Tuesday, July 14, the attack was allegedly carried out by the Return, Reclamation and Rehabilitation (3R) armed elements who targeted a MINUSCA convoy in Gedze, Nana-Mambere prefecture in the northwest of the country.

As a result, the Rwandan peacekeeper was killed while two others whose identity was not revealed, were wounded.

As a condolence message to the victims of the attack, Guterres said that attacks against United Nations peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law.

"He (Guterres) calls on the Central African Republic authorities to spare no effort in identifying the perpetrators of this attack so that they can be brought to justice swiftly," reads part of the statement.

Besides, the Secretary-General reaffirmed that the United Nations will continue to support national efforts to advance peace and stability in the Central African Republic, working closely with the country's international partners.

MINUSCA, the UN peacekeeping operation in the Central African Republic, has been working to protect civilians and support transition processes.

The authorities and 14 armed groups, which included 3R, signed a Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in February 2019.

Currently, Rwanda is the leading contributor of peacekeepers to MINUSCA, with about 1,357 troops and 420 officers.

