Somalia´s Election Confusion Deepens As Parliament Speaker Wants One Person One Vote Election Model

15 July 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Lower House speaker Mohamed Mursal says that they will not accept indirect elections amid regional state leaders ruled out one person one vote election on schedule this week's Dhuusamareb meeting .

Mursal made this statement at todays parliamentary session, which was discussing on the amendments of the political parties law.

"Parliament should to decide the model of the upcoming elections" Mursal says

Speaker Mursal emphasizes that neither the cabinet nor the regional states can decide on the election model. Any election-related legislation belongs to the parliament and not to the states and the cabinet, he adds during today's session.

"I am confused because we don't know what is really going to happen " Activists Elmi Mohamed told Dalsan on the phone from Dhuusamareb.

Somalia is rocked by political turmoil following disputes about election models between the federal government and regional states.

