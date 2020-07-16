Sudan: Security Arrangements Negotiations to Resume Session Tomorrow

Khartoum — The Sudan Liberation Army Movement led by Minni Arko Manawi has revealed the start of the security arrangements negotiations tomorrow in Juba between the government delegation and the Darfur track, following an official invitation submitted by the state of South Sudan to resume negotiations.

The assistant of the head of the SLAM- Minni, Nur Al- Dyem Taha, the rapporteur of the negotiating delegation, asserted in a statement to (SUNA), that the movement believes that this round of negotiations is important for the peace process, which would enable the treatment of the security situations in Darfur, realizing stability and the security of the citizen, and paves the way for the voluntary return of the displaced, with opening the door wide for the process of a comprehensive reforms.

He also affirmed the movement's readiness to enter into a real peace process that supports the change in the Sudan with the aim to making successful the programs of the transition period.

Taha has asserted the SLAM's appreciation to the great role played by the state of South Sudan led by President Salva Kiir Mayardit, the mediation team headed by counselor Tut Galwak and Dr. Deiuh Matouk, the rapporteur of the mediation delegation.