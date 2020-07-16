Sudan: Government's Spokesman - Agreement On All Points of Differences

Khartoum — The Minister of Culture and Information, the government's spokesman, Faisal Mohammed Salih, affirmed the completion of the first stage for achieving peace , following a long marathon of negotiations, asserting the agreement on the six outstanding points that the Sudan' Revolutionary Front delegation came to Khartoum to discuss.

He noted in statements to the press following the meeting of cabinet today, to the Prime Minister's interference and his meeting with the various political forces, the mediation delegation and the delegation of the SRF that came to Khartoum.

The spokesman revealed the sending of a government's delegation to Juba to take part in the signing of the agreement with the SRF, and to discuss the situation of the security arrangements, stressing the right of Juba to host the final signing after the negotiations that lasted for long months, and the efforts made by the government of South Sudan and the mediation delegation to bringing the views between the two sides closer.

He expressed hope for continuing dialogue with the SRF, led by Abdul Wahed Mohamed Nour and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement north led by Abdul Aziz El- Helou to achieve a comprehensive peace in all the Sudan's parts.

Faisal has pointed to some practical difficulties regarding the appointment of the governors with a real desire to reach consensus on the process of appointing the agreed upon governors who are politically and socially acceptable in their states regarding the tasks they have to do, he added the Prime Minister promised to work for the representation of women, though no political party has nominated women for the position.

He referred to the security considerations, the ethnic and tribal disputes that have delayed the nomination of the civilian governors, stressing that the appointment of governors is linked to peace, the reform of the civil service in the states, the services, and societal dialogue for consolidating the principles of peaceful coexistence.