Sudan: Manis Meets Delegation of (Martyrs' Convention) Coming From Al - Gezira State

Khartoum — The Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Ambassador Omer Bashir Manis, has received at his office this evening the delegation of the (martyrs' convention) represented in the two youths, Muddathir Abdul Azim Abu A'aglah and Urabi Al-Nau who they came from the capital of Al-Gezira state on foot to Khartoum state.

The Minister has welcomed the convention of the martyrs and gave directives for the arrangement for the meeting of (martyrs' convention) with the Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk to deliver their message that contains the demands of the people of Al- Gezira state.