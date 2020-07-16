Sudan: Security and Defense Council Reviews Country's Criminal and Security Situation

Khartoum — The head of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, chaired today at the Republican Palace, the meeting of the Security and Defense Council, during which the meeting was briefed on the criminal and security situation in the country, and its confirmation to the constitutionality and legitimacy of the democratic practice and freedom of peaceful expression.

The council has decided a package of measures and treatments that accompanying the enhancement of the security, and providing the protection, the necessity of achieving balanced development in all states and the formation of a joint executive mechanism with the relevant bodies to provide services and supporting the role of the justice and security apparatus system to implement the rule of law and maintain security, speeding up the implementation of the plan for the civilians protection in reality, the implementation of political, economic, administrative, societal and cultural programs at the various levels of local, state and federal government to improve the social fabric.

The meeting has stressed on the necessity paying attention to environmental security, the preservation of the forest resources in light of the presence of real threats that deplete this sector, with taking the legal measures for the protection of the forest and vegetation cover in the country.