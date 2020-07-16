Sudan: New Sit-Ins All Over Sudan

Amri / Port Sudan / Sinkat / Nierteti — Demonstrators have started new sit-ins yesterday in Amri in Northern State, and Port Sudan and Sinkat in Red Sea state, demanding security, justice, development and services.

The demonstrators at the new sit-in in Amri in Northern State demand an investigation into the killings in April 2006, and compensation for the damage that was caused by the construction of the Merowe Dam. They also demand accountability and an investigation into corruption at the Merowe Dam.

The Nierteti sit-in continued for the 17th day, despite the implementation of several of the demands of the demonstrators, including the dismissal of the locality security committee, the formation of a joint force, and the arrival of a power generator on Monday.

The protesters said they will continue their sit-in until protection of the agricultural season has been guaranteed.

The sit-ins in Kabkabiya in North Darfur and Misterei in West Darfur entered its sixth day, while the sit-ins in East Darfur's Ed Daein, Bahr El Arab, and Yasin now last three days.

On Monday, militiamen broke up the sit-in of Fata Borno, leaving ten dead and 17 wounded.

The sit-in of the residents of Soba El Aradi in Khartoum has entered its second week. The protestors demand electricity and water services.

In eastern Sudan, sit-ins continue in El Gedaref's Hawata and in Kassala for the fourth day. The protest vigils in Port Sudan and Sinkat entered their second day. The demonstrators demand services, asphalt roads and the dismissal of officials.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Darfur Bar Association

Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok had a meeting with the Darfur Bar Association (DBA) in Khartoum yesterday. They discussed the possibility of organising conferences and workshops at sit-ins in all states of Sudan.

DBA Secretary General El Sadig Ali said the prime minister proposed to develop grassroots conferences and workshops for the demonstrators at the sit-ins. Hamdok will coordinate the government's efforts with the DBA, Ali said.

The attack on the sit-in at Fata Borno camp was discussed as well. Ali: "The prime minister expressed his great concern for the grave violations committed against innocent people, who have the right to peacefully express their opinions at sit-ins. He demands security and the restoration of the Rule of Law."

Ali added that the DBA will start thinking about the formation of preparatory committees to organise the local and national meetings and conferences.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.