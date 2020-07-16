Rwanda: Usengimana Joins Police on Two-Year Deal

Central defender Faustin Usengimana has joined Rwanda Premier League side Police FC on a two-year deal reported to be worth in the region of Rwf12 million.

He completed the move from Zambian side Buildcon on Wednesday afternoon.

The 26-year old's move puts end to speculations and reports that he was close to rejoining former club Rayon Sports.

Usengimana captained Rwanda to the final of the 2011 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations and was part of the Amavubi starlets that compated at the U-17 World Cup in Mexico the same year.