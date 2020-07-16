Rwanda: Usengimana Joins Police on Two-Year Deal

15 July 2020
The New Times (Kigali)

Central defender Faustin Usengimana has joined Rwanda Premier League side Police FC on a two-year deal reported to be worth in the region of Rwf12 million.

He completed the move from Zambian side Buildcon on Wednesday afternoon.

The 26-year old's move puts end to speculations and reports that he was close to rejoining former club Rayon Sports.

READ ALSO: 'I'm open to new offers' - Free agent Usengimana

Usengimana captained Rwanda to the final of the 2011 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations and was part of the Amavubi starlets that compated at the U-17 World Cup in Mexico the same year.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
It's Wizkid's Birthday, Let's Celebrate with His Best Songs...

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.