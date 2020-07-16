Rwanda: Congolese Army Captures Two Anti-Rwanda Militia Fighters

15 July 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By James Karuhanga

Two fighters of the anti-Rwanda militia group known as the Conseil national pour la renaissance et la démocratie (CNRD) were captured by the DR Congo army on Monday, July 13, according to a Congolese online publication.

According to the publication, 'Col' Christophe Bolingo and his escort were captured in Kalehe territory, in South Kivu Province.

The two were captured along with three assault rifles.

Last year, the DR Congo army stepped up an offensive against Rwandan terror groups in an ongoing effort to rout all foreign armed militias based there.

By the end of 2019, the Congolese army had captured and forced more than 2,000 anti-Rwanda militia fighters and their dependents to repatriate.

The CNRD is one of the groups that parted ways with FDLR, an offshoot of the forces that crossed into DR Congo after slaughtering more than a million people during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, in 2016.

The CNRD is led by former FDLR vice president 'Lt Gen' Laurent Ndagijimana, alias, Wilson Irategeka or Rumbago.

Its military wing, FLN, is led by 'Lt Gen' Habimana Hamada.

Read the original article on New Times.

Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved.

