Rwanda: Weather Agency Predicts Strong Winds in Southern Rwanda

15 July 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Côme Mugisha

Many parts of the Eastern and Southern Provinces may experience strong winds from Wednesday night to Thursday, July 16, according to the Rwanda Meteorology Agency.

"From 15th to 16th July 2020, we are expecting strong southerly winds ranging from 8 to 13m/s in many parts of Eastern and Southern Provinces," reads a weather advisory issued on Wednesday afternoon.

The current weather condition will result from high-pressure systems from the southern part of the Indian ocean, the weatherman explained.

"Expected winds may lead to structural damages in localized areas, therefore, contingency measures should be put in place to avoid likelihood of negative impact associated with strong winds," the agency cautioned.

Moderate winds are expected in the remaining parts of the country.

Plain topography of the Eastern part of Rwanda has rendered the region prone to wind disasters.

Among safety precautions to take are strengthening the roofs with tight ropes, and avoiding staying closer to windows and doors.

There have been adverse effects of such winds in the past including destruction of property and power outages, or blowing dust.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Emergency warned the public of the likelihood of fire incidents in the dry season.

Every year, disasters related to climate change cost the country hundreds of lives, of millions of Rwandan francs, and leaves many displaced.

