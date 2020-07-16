Rwanda: Usengimana Vows to Win Titles With Police

15 July 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

POLICE new signing Faustin Usengimana has vowed to help his Kicukiro-based side win trophies next season following his two-year move Wednesday.

The former Rayon Sports and APR centre-back joins the cops after his proposed move to Tanzania and Rayon failed to mature despite having impressed in Zambian league last season.

Usengimana, a towering defender for the national team and a three-time champion of the domestic topflight league, played last season with Zambian top tier side Buildocon FC.

After their beefing up their squad, Usengimana and Francis Haringingo's side will be looking to end the club's long drought for the Rwanda Premier League title - since the club's formation in 2005.

"I am happy to join Police. They are a big club with big ambitions, and I am here to help in any way I can to win trophies - especially the league title," he told Times Sport in his first interview after signing a deal reported to be worth Rwf12 million.

He further noted: "The club has lately made good [new] signings before me, and those we are finding there already. I believe we will make a strong team, and a serious contender for titles. The potential is, without a doubt, there."

Usengimana, 26, who captained Rwanda to the final of the 2011 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations, has three league titles under his belt; two he won with Rayon and the 2015-16 championship he claimed with APR.

"Signing for Police I believe is a good choice for me, and I am excited for the challenge."

