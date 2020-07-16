Ethiopia: Sudan Critical of Ethiopia's Filling of Dam Prior to Tripartite Consent

KHARTOUM (Sudanow) - Sudan has rejected a move taken by neighboring Ethiopia which started filling the Great Renaissance Dam, well before an agreement was reached by the three countries, Egypt, Ethiopia and the Sudan, on a number of technical and legal questions related to the filling of the huge dam.

The Sudanese ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources on Wednesday said local and international media widely circulated reports supported by satellite imagery that Ethiopia had begun filling the Renaissance Dam reservoir before reaching an agreement on the first filling and operation.

The Press release said these reports are confirmed by water levels recorded by the Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources of the Blue Nile in Sudan. It added that "The figure of 90 Million Cubic Meters release per day recorded at Daim station in Sudan suggests that the filling of the GERD has started indeed.

The Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources reiterates its firm rejection of any unilateral actions taken by any party, especially at a time the efforts of the African Union and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa continue to reach an agreement between the three countries on the pending issues that could be resolved with robust political will, the Sudanese ministry said.

The release stressed that the Government of Sudan and the Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources will follow these developments in a manner that secures the national interests of Sudan.