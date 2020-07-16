Kenya: Police Looking for Gangsters on Motorbike Who Shot Man in Eastleigh

15 July 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Police have issued an appeal to the public after a shooting in Eastleigh on Tuesday that left a man injured.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) two men on a motorbike shot and injured a bystander in a botched robbery as they escaped.

"Detectives based at Buruburu have commenced investigations into this unfortunate incident with the aim of bringing the culprits to book," said DCI.

They added that the victim was taken to hospital and is in stable condition.

"Any information that may lead to their arrest will be treated with a lot of confidentiality," DCI said.

The incident was captured on CCTV whose footage has been shared on social media.

The footage captured the two suspected robbers on a motorbike fleeing the scene of robbery.

The commotion attracts members of the public who rush out of adjacent shops to find out what is happening.

But one of the fleeing suspects fires his gun and the bullet hits one person in the crowd.

As the rest scamper for safety, the shot man is seen writhing in pain on the ground.

