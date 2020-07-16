Eritrea: Commendable Environmental Sanitation Activities

15 July 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Massawa — The Director General Social Services in the Northern Red Sea region, Mr. Rezene Fisha reported that the coverage of community based environmental sanitation activities in the region that was 26% last year has increased to 57%.

Mr. Rezene went on to say that the achievement registered was the result of the increased awareness of the public on the significance of environmental sanitation activity in ensuring the health of the society.

The head of Public Health at the Ministry of Health branch in the region, Mr. Hagos Milkias on his part said that the community based environmental sanitation program that started in 2009 in limited areas of the region has currently been introduced to almost all parts of the region.

Mr. Hagos also said that strong effort is being exerted to introduce the program in the remaining parts of the region and called for reinforced participation in the implementation of the program.

