Eritrea: Contribution to Augment Martyrs Trust Fund

15 July 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Eritrean nationals inside the country and abroad extended financial contribution in support of the Eritrean National War-Disabled Veterans' Association and families of martyrs.

According to report, Eritrean community in Israel contributed 18 thousand and 90 Dollars in support of the Eritrean National War-Disabled Veterans, 16 thousand and 255 Dollars towards augmenting the Martyrs Trust Fund and 8 thousand Dollars in support of families of martyrs.

Similarly, according to report from the Eritrean Embassy in Switzerland, YPFDJ organization in Basel contributed 1 thousand and 500 Dollars towards bolstering the Martyrs Trust Fund, family of Tekle Tesfamariam 500 Dollars in support of families of martyrs and 500 Dollars to bolster COVID-19 Trust Fund and Eritrean community in Schaffhausen 1 thousand and 875 Dollars towards augmenting Martyrs Trust Fund.

In related news, employees of Project Management of the Ministry of Health in Gash Barka region contributed 11 thousand and 222 Nakfa to bolster the National Fund to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, and other small businesses and cooperative associations in Anseba and Central regions contributed at total of 28 thousand and 279 Nakfa.

