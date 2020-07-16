Sudan: HAC Urges UN and NGOs to Accelerate Provision of Humanitarian Aid to Fattabarn-Affected Citizens

El-Fasher — The Commissioner-General of Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) Dr. Abbas Fadlallah has urged the United Nations agencies and international non-governmental organizations (NGOs) working in the North Darfur State to accelerate the provision of humanitarian assistance to the displaced persons and citizens of the Fattabarno area in Kutum Locality, who were affected by the unfortunate security incidents that occurred in the area Monday.

When he addressed via video conference the meeting of the United Nations agencies and international organizations, which was held at the headquarters of the Aid Coordination Committee in El-Fashir, Dr. Fadlallah called for the discussion of wyas to support the vital sectors of those affected in the area, especially the water and health sectors in order to resore the normal life as soon as possible.

The HAC Commissioner-General expressed his commission's appreciation for the past efforts undertaken by UN agencies and international organizations in North Darfur, especially the urgent response by UNAMID to evacuate the dead and wounded from the incidence area to El-Fasher.

Ibrahim Ahmed Hamid, Humanitarian Aid Coordinator in North Darfur, pointed out that the meeting concluded with the mandate of the United Nations Office for Humanitarian Aid to form a working group to organize an urgent visit to the affected area to assess the conditions on the ground, especially the needs of those affected in the areas in the fields of relief, shelter, Water and health, in addition to examination of the suitability of the market and its ability to meet the needs of those affected persons.

The Humanitarian Aid Coordinator said that the Caretaker Governor of the North Darfur State Maj. Gen. Malik Al-Tayib would hold a meeting Thursday with the United Nations agencies and the international organizations working in the state to inform them on the overall security situation in the state and in Fattabarno area in particular, in preparation for the visit of the United Nations Humanitarian Aid Team to Fattabarno early next week.