Sudan: Foreign Ministry Clarifies Efforts to Solve Issue of Detainees in Salloum Prison

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a press statement on the issue of the citizens detained in Salloum prison in Egypt, on background of continuous attempts for illegal migration to Libya.

The statement noted to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs continuous work and its missions abroad for the citizens' rights, and its endeavor to solve all the problems that arise from time to time.

The statement pointed to the Ministry information to the public that its mission in Egypt has been following the issue of the citizens detained in Salloum prison, on the background of the continued attempts for illegal immigration to Libya, which witnessed an increase during the past four months.

The statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs asserted the Sudan's embassy in Cairo delegate pays regular visit to the prisoners for issuing an emergency travel documents for the deportation to the Sudan in coordination with the Egyptian authorities.

The statement indicated the Egyptian authorities' response to the embassy request for the handover of the detainees, and its announcement for readiness to hand them over at Argeen crossing.

The statement pointed to the Embassy's contacts with the Sudanese Businessmen Club, which, has expressed readiness to assist in the deportation of the detained citizens from Argeen to Khartoum with the necessary procedures for deportation, reception and medical examination.

The statement indicted the Ministry's notice to the Supreme Committee for Health Emergencies for issuing entry permits for the detainees and to make the necessary arrangements for them.

The embassy remains in close daily observation of the issue of these citizens until their safe deportation to Khartoum.