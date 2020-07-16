Sudan: Foreign Ministry Clarifies Efforts to Solve Issue of Detainees in Salloum Prison

15 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a press statement on the issue of the citizens detained in Salloum prison in Egypt, on background of continuous attempts for illegal migration to Libya.

The statement noted to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs continuous work and its missions abroad for the citizens' rights, and its endeavor to solve all the problems that arise from time to time.

The statement pointed to the Ministry information to the public that its mission in Egypt has been following the issue of the citizens detained in Salloum prison, on the background of the continued attempts for illegal immigration to Libya, which witnessed an increase during the past four months.

The statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs asserted the Sudan's embassy in Cairo delegate pays regular visit to the prisoners for issuing an emergency travel documents for the deportation to the Sudan in coordination with the Egyptian authorities.

The statement indicated the Egyptian authorities' response to the embassy request for the handover of the detainees, and its announcement for readiness to hand them over at Argeen crossing.

The statement pointed to the Embassy's contacts with the Sudanese Businessmen Club, which, has expressed readiness to assist in the deportation of the detained citizens from Argeen to Khartoum with the necessary procedures for deportation, reception and medical examination.

The statement indicted the Ministry's notice to the Supreme Committee for Health Emergencies for issuing entry permits for the detainees and to make the necessary arrangements for them.

The embassy remains in close daily observation of the issue of these citizens until their safe deportation to Khartoum.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
It's Wizkid's Birthday, Let's Celebrate with His Best Songs...

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.