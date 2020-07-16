Sudan Firmly Rejects Any Unilateral Actions Concerning GERD Pending Issues

15 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources issued Wednesday a press release reiterating its firm rejection of any unilateral actions taken by any party, especially at a time the efforts of the African Union and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa continues to reach an agreement between the three countries on the pending issues that could be resolved with robust political will.

The ministry said that local and international media widely circulated reports supported by satellite imagery that Ethiopia had begun filling the Renaissance Dam reservoir before reaching an agreement on the first filling and operation.

These reports are confirmed by water levels recorded by the Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources of the Blue Nile in Sudan. The figure of 90 Million Cubic Meters release per day recorded at Daim station in Sudan suggest that the filling of the GERD has started indeed.

The Government of Sudan and the Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources will follow these developments in a manner that secures the national interests of Sudan.

