Sudan: Member of Southern Sudan's Mediation Dhieu Matouk Concludes Visit to Country

15 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The member of the state of Southern Sudan's Mediation team, Dr. Dhieu Matouk, has concluded his visit to the country this morning, which lasted for several days, during which he discussed a number of issues related to the Sudanese peace talks sponsored by the State of South Sudan.

He was seen off at Khartoum International Airport, by the member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Mohammed Hassan Al-Taishi, the spokesman of the government delegation for peace negotiations, the Ambassador of the Republic of South Sudan in Khartoum and a number of officials.

It is reported that the signing, in initials, of the agreement between the government and the Revolutionary Front, which was scheduled to take place yesterday evening, was postponed for further consultation.

Dr. Dhieu Matouk, was accompanied by a number of members of the Security Arrangements Committee delegation from the government side to Juba to complete the remaining items in the security arrangements file, in preparation for the signing of the peace agreement between the SRF and the government as soon as possible in Juba.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
It's Wizkid's Birthday, Let's Celebrate with His Best Songs...

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.