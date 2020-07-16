Sudan: Member of Southern Sudan's Mediation Dhieu Matouk Concludes Visit to Country

Khartoum — The member of the state of Southern Sudan's Mediation team, Dr. Dhieu Matouk, has concluded his visit to the country this morning, which lasted for several days, during which he discussed a number of issues related to the Sudanese peace talks sponsored by the State of South Sudan.

He was seen off at Khartoum International Airport, by the member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Mohammed Hassan Al-Taishi, the spokesman of the government delegation for peace negotiations, the Ambassador of the Republic of South Sudan in Khartoum and a number of officials.

It is reported that the signing, in initials, of the agreement between the government and the Revolutionary Front, which was scheduled to take place yesterday evening, was postponed for further consultation.

Dr. Dhieu Matouk, was accompanied by a number of members of the Security Arrangements Committee delegation from the government side to Juba to complete the remaining items in the security arrangements file, in preparation for the signing of the peace agreement between the SRF and the government as soon as possible in Juba.