Somalia: 4 Found Dead in House Fire in Bosaso

15 July 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

At least four children are reported dead after a heavy fire broke out early today in a house in Bosaso of the northeastern Beri region of Somalia.

At around 10 P.M Wednesday, the fire started and spread, and the flames got higher even as locals tried dropping water according to residents.

No casualties have been reported so far.

The fire also destroyed cars and other properties.

"We tried to contain the fire before the fire engines arrived but it was huge," said Mohamed a resident.

It took around one hour for two fire engines to put off the fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established but eyewitnesses suggested a short circuit may have been to blame.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
It's Wizkid's Birthday, Let's Celebrate with His Best Songs...

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.