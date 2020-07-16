Somalia: 4 Found Dead in House Fire in Bosaso

At least four children are reported dead after a heavy fire broke out early today in a house in Bosaso of the northeastern Beri region of Somalia.

At around 10 P.M Wednesday, the fire started and spread, and the flames got higher even as locals tried dropping water according to residents.

No casualties have been reported so far.

The fire also destroyed cars and other properties.

"We tried to contain the fire before the fire engines arrived but it was huge," said Mohamed a resident.

It took around one hour for two fire engines to put off the fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established but eyewitnesses suggested a short circuit may have been to blame.