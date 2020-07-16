Somalia: Ex-Puntland Vice President Mohamed Hashi Laid to Rest in Garowe

15 July 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The body of the late Former Puntland interim president and founding member of the eastern state Mohamed Abdi Hashi who passed away in Nairobi Sunday to an unspecified medical condition has been buried in Garowe the capital of the Nugal region of Puntland state on Wednesday.

The regional state leaders of Galmudug, Jubbaland, Hirshabelle attended the burial ceremony accompanied by other senior federal government including the speaker of the Upper House of the Somali Federal Parliament Abdi Hashi Abdullahi.

The three leaders are expected to be joined by Prime minister Hassan Ali Kheire on Thursday in a state funeral for former Prime Minister Hassan Farah who passed away this week in Turkey where he was undergoing treatment.

The leaders will then come to Dhusamareb where they will be joined by president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo for a joint meeting to discuss the model of elections to be conducted in the country.

Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved.

