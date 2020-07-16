Malawi Prison Register First COVID-19 Case - Release Some Inmates or Risk 'Death Sentence' for Many

16 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Elijah Phimbi

A prisoner at Chichiri Prison in Blantyre has tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in what is the first confirmed case of an inmate contracting the disease in Malawi jails.

Malawi Prisons spokesperson Chimwemwe Shaba has confirmed.

"It is true that we have registered a Covid-19 case at the Chichiri Prison," said Shaba.

Shaba said officers are taking appropriate action, including measures to minimise the risk of further infection.

No other prison staff or prisoners at the facility have tested positive.

The development is likely to cause more panic as the Covid-19 cases continue to rise at an alarming rate in the country.

So far 40 deaths have been registered, 1662 active cases while 795 have recovered.

A total number of bout 21532 number of tests have been conducted.

Right campaigner are calling on the government to urgently release a proportion of the prison population to protect them from the current public health crisis, warning that not doing so could be a "death sentence" for many.

Malawi prisons are filthy and disgustingly unhygienic.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
It's Wizkid's Birthday, Let's Celebrate with His Best Songs...

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.