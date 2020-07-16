Zimbabwe: Results Delay Guzah Burial

16 July 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Walter Nyamukondiwa

Burial arrangements for the late businessman and politician Cde Keith Guzah have been put on hold until the results of Covid-19 tests done posthumously have been released.

His daughter Nicole said yesterday they had been advised that the results would be ready today.

"We have been told that results will now be released tomorrow (today)," she said.

"So far we cannot make any arrangements for burial because the body went for testing for Covid-19 at Parirenyatwa (Group of Hospitals) and the results are not yet out.

"We were told that by end of day today (yesterday) the results will be ready, only to be told late afternoon to expect them tomorrow (today). If we had gotten them today (yesterday) then burial would have been tomorrow (today)."

Zanu PF Central Committee member and fellow black economic empowerment proponent Dr Philip Chiyangwa said Cde Guzah will be buried according to Muslim rites.

"Because of Cde Guzah's Muslim background, it means that notwithstanding the outcome or decision that the State may avail, the burial will have to be done according to the Muslim faith."

Zanu-PF Hurungwe district was expected to formally request liberation war hero status for Cde Guzah, but it was not clear if the request had been made by yesterday.

Cde Guzah, a former Zanu PF provincial vice-chairman, legislator, businessman and indigenisation and economic empowerment advocate, died at his home in Harare in the early hours of Tuesday.

He was 57.

Cde Guzah was the Zanu PF candidate who won in a fiercely contested Hurungwe West by-election beating the then incumbent, but now expelled former Zanu PF provincial chairman Mr Temba Mliswa in 2016.

Mourners are gathered at Number 6 Fairview Close, Greendale, Harare.

Read the original article on The Herald.

