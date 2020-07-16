Malawi: Energy Minister Kambala Issues Stern Warning to Mera On Corruption - 'Time Is Up'

16 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Alfred Chauwa

Newly-appointed Minister of Energy Newton Kambala on Wednesday made a tour of Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera) head offices in Lilongwe on his first familiarisation tour since his appointment last week and issued a stern warning against officials engaging in bootleg deals.

"The current administration wants efficiency and anybody without efficiency will have to go away," said Kambala, warning "time is up" for corruption and any financial malfeasance.

He said there has been "wastage of resources through corruption" and demanded the regulatory body to immediately submit a report to his office explaining how Malawi Rural Electrification Programme (Marep) levy is functioning.

"Government will not spare anybody involved in corruption here at Mera or any other public institutions," tough-talking minister said.

Kambala was accompanied by his Principal Secretary Joseph Mwandidya and director of energy Hastings Chipongwe.

The minister said he has taken note of media reports about wrongful enrichment and corrupt activities at the regulatory board.

Meanwhile, government has announced that the Mera board which was headed by Bishop Joseph Bvumbwe has been dissolved.

President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera in his inaugural speech on July 6 2020 pledged to deal with corruption. He said that before the country of 19.13 million people can begin to rebuild, it must clear the rubble of corruption.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
It's Wizkid's Birthday, Let's Celebrate with His Best Songs...

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.