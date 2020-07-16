Zimbabwe: WHO Guidelines On Release of COVID-19 Patients

16 July 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Paidamoyo Chipunza and Leroy Dzenga

Government has adopted new World Health Organisation guidelines on release of Covid-19 patients from quarantine or isolation facilities.

According to the new guidelines, patients who test positive but do not have symptoms can be from isolation after 10 days.

Even if they tested positive while symptomatic, if their symptoms subside they can be released 10 days from the date they first noted symptoms.

An additional three days in such cases will be added to ensure is little margin of error.

This means asymptomatic Covid-19 patients can now return to their families after clearance by health officials.

The initial recommendation by WHO stated;

"The initial recommendation to confirm clearance of the virus, and thus allow discharge from isolation, required a patient to be clinically recovered and to have two negative RT-PCR results on the sequential samples taken at least 24 hours apart."

The new approach is set to reduce the number of cases considered to be active.

"For symptomatic patients:10 days after symptoms onset, plus at least additional three days without symptoms (including without fever and without respiratory symptoms)

For asymptomatic cases: 10 days after positive test for SARS-Co-V-2," the World Health Organisation advisory said.

Explaining the changes last week Chief Coordinator of the National Response to the Covid-19 pandemic said this will help solve the mystery of cases that remain active for long periods.

"If you are asymptomatic but you are positive which is a large percentage of people we are testing as returning residents. You can be discharged after ten days without retesting as long as symptoms don't show," said Dr Mahomva.

She said new evidence is showing that asymptomatic cases cannot spread Covid-19.

"This is fantastic because we have had patients who are not patients, they are just patients by virtue of being positive but they have been like that for a long time.

The elements of the virus, the Ribonucleic acid that remains in them is low, it is not viable to be transmitted to others," said Dr Mahomva.

Those who will be showing symptoms will still be treated as active cases and will not be allowed to leave isolation.

Dr Mahomva however warned that those who are released from isolation and their families continue to exercise caution.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
It's Wizkid's Birthday, Let's Celebrate with His Best Songs...

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.