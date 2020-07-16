Cameroon: Star Building - U.S. Ambassador Says Goodbye

Ambassador Peter Henry Barlerin was received on July 14, 2020 afternoon by the Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute.

The outgoing Ambassador of the United States of America to Cameroon, Peter Henry Barlerin will leave Cameroon in the days ahead after having had farewell discussions with different State authorities and discussed ways of fostering bilateral relations between the two countries.

After Unity Palace talks with President Paul Biya on July 14, 2020, the Ambassador paid a courtesy farewell visit to the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute. Nothing filtered out of their discussions as the Ambassador did not make any declaration to the press. He however, left the Prime Minister's Office with beautiful souvenirs from Cameroon as the Prime Minister offered him a highly symbolic gift of a bronze horse.

From every indication, discussions between Peter Henry Barlerin and Joseph Dion Ngute centred on health, security, military and economic cooperation between Cameroon and the United States of America. In earlier audiences, he had stressed on the US assistance to Cameroon in health domain singling out HIV/AIDS, malaria and the coronavirus pandemic that has not also spared the United States of America.