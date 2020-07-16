Cameroon: North West - Partnership to Boost Local Dev't

Working together to implement projects proposed by the Bamenda II Council to promote and improve the development goal of the community is the summary of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), signed on July 11, 2020 between the Subdivisional council and representatives of Olive Mountain 2019 Co. Limited Korea and partners for Africa. Endorsing the MOU in Bamenda, the 1st Deputy Mayor, Louis Angwafo sounded off about the initiative which is around to enhance development and give a fresh lease of life in standards of living for communities that are not helped by poverty.

He said the MOU is around to foster development and it is with the Banenda II council development plan and in line with their annual development plan. The Deputy Mayor stated the preparedness of the council to engage in the projects that help to shine the face of Bamenda II Council and their inhabitants, covered by some 128 quarters.

From the look of things, the MOU is a plus for the community in dire need of development, healthcare, hygiene and sanitation and above all, a rural/urban community that will take time to reach standards in modern technology. Ngwa Eugene endorsed the MOU for the Korea partners with a message, summed up in the fact that SV- Tech and partners Gloden Cameroon feature amongst new and advanced systems in modern technology.

The visiting SV - Tech Korea and partners team of Ngwa Eugene and Divne Niba revealed that the MOU is expected to transfer South Korean technology to the Bamenda II local council. Among their lot in technology know-how to transfer is water purification systems plant which provides drinkable water through the purification of water from lakes, rivers, dams, runoffs.

Green energy, power plant diesel free generators, agriculture, air purifiers and sterilizers, waste management, heavy duty machines and twinning assistance feature among equipment and services they offer with hydraulic pressure. Infinite and buoyancy generators to show as well as Stevia plants for the production of natural sugar and salt, air purifiers that are effective against Covid-19, road sweepers and facilitation for councils in win-win cooperation with sister councils in South Korea.