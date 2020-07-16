Cameroon: Death of Liberian Chargé d'Affaires - Diplomatic Tributes Offered

15 July 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Minister Felix Mbayu presided the tribute ceremony on July 14, 2020 on behalf of the Minister of External Relations.

Following the demise of the Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of Liberia to Cameroon, Siaka G. Fahnbulleh Sr, on June 13, 2020, a solemn tribute ceremony has been organised in his honour in presence of members of the diplomatic corps. The Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Cooperation with the Commonwealth, Felix Mbayu, presided at the ceremony which took place at the Yaounde General Hospital mortuary on July 14, 2020 on behalf of the Minister of External Relations.

A tribute by the Minister of External Relations, Mbella Mbella, read out by the Inspector General in charge of State Properties at MINREX, Billy John Eko, describes the departed diplomat as soft spoken person who easily got along with everyone. "He was a patriotic person who died in the service of his Fatherland to Cameroon. He will be remembered as someone who worked in fostering African solidarity. He arrived Yaounde in 2011 and was a seasoned diplomat who had served in Guinea Conakry and Morocco," partly highlights the tribute. Within the African diplomatic corps, the tribute further states, he held the position of treasurer, an indication of the confidence he earned.

While conveying his appreciation to the President of the Republic, MINREX and the diplomatic corps for the words of comfort and encouragement, the interim Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of Liberia, Dan Toby who worked with the deceased for nine years said Siaka G. Fahnbulleh Sr was a father who loved and worked in conviviality with everybody.

To the Dean of the diplomatic corps, Paul Patrick Biffot, the departed Liberian diplomat was a passionate colleague who was with everyone in all circumstances.

The President of the African Group of Ambassadors and High Commissioners, Martial Beti-Marace described Siaka Fahnbulleh as a multidimensional man who was always jovial and punctual in all meetings. "He was a fine diplomat and a good moderator," he stated.

The mortal remains leave the Yaounde Nsimalen International Airport today for Monrovia, Liberia on board an Ethiopia Airlines flight. Siaka G. Fahnbulleh Sr was born in October 1956.

