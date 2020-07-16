Namibia: De Waal Wants to See Horse Racing Across Country

16 July 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Maurice Kambukwe

Namibia Horse Racing Association (NHRA) president Martinez de Waal says it is the dream and long-term plan of the association to host horse racing events in all parts of the country, especially in the northern regions.

De Waal is urging the public and interested individuals to join and participate in one of the fastest-growing sport disciplines, as he believes horse racing bares lots of opportunities for those interested in wanting to join.

Horse racing was one of the beneficiaries from the MTC mega million sponsorship, having received sponsorship worth N$1.5 million for the next three years.

De Waal further told New Era Sport that they are keen to expand and get everyone involved in the sport and eventually see horse racing in all corners of the country by hosting tournaments and holding training camps for upcoming jockeys.

"Horse racing is becoming popular, people are beginning to understand it and it's open to every interested individuals. We will be overwhelmed to have new people join horse racing. Our plan is to expand to all corners of the country, for us to get everyone involved, which will require us to host events at different towns. We would like to have activities down south, east and northern part of the country for everyone to experience it," said De Waal

The association also plans to professionalise the discipline and give much needed exposure to the jockeys by equipping them with skills.

"We want to professionalise the sport, if you look at South Africa, horse racing is one of those serious sport codes and it pays well, so we want to do the same here, train a lot of jockeys and equip them with much needed skills. We do not have a strategic plan as of yet but we are using social media to spread the message to the right audience. And us hosting lots of tournaments would slowly increase interest and attract people to our events."

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
It's Wizkid's Birthday, Let's Celebrate with His Best Songs...

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.