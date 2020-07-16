Namibia: De Waal Wants to See Horse Racing Across Country

Namibia Horse Racing Association (NHRA) president Martinez de Waal says it is the dream and long-term plan of the association to host horse racing events in all parts of the country, especially in the northern regions.

De Waal is urging the public and interested individuals to join and participate in one of the fastest-growing sport disciplines, as he believes horse racing bares lots of opportunities for those interested in wanting to join.

Horse racing was one of the beneficiaries from the MTC mega million sponsorship, having received sponsorship worth N$1.5 million for the next three years.

De Waal further told New Era Sport that they are keen to expand and get everyone involved in the sport and eventually see horse racing in all corners of the country by hosting tournaments and holding training camps for upcoming jockeys.

"Horse racing is becoming popular, people are beginning to understand it and it's open to every interested individuals. We will be overwhelmed to have new people join horse racing. Our plan is to expand to all corners of the country, for us to get everyone involved, which will require us to host events at different towns. We would like to have activities down south, east and northern part of the country for everyone to experience it," said De Waal

The association also plans to professionalise the discipline and give much needed exposure to the jockeys by equipping them with skills.

"We want to professionalise the sport, if you look at South Africa, horse racing is one of those serious sport codes and it pays well, so we want to do the same here, train a lot of jockeys and equip them with much needed skills. We do not have a strategic plan as of yet but we are using social media to spread the message to the right audience. And us hosting lots of tournaments would slowly increase interest and attract people to our events."