Gambia: Construction of Kafuta Market Complex Enters Another Phase

Kafuta Market Development Committee in partnership with the Association for the Support of Grassroots Communities (ASGC), a local community-based organisation in Kafuta on Sunday embarked on mass bricks laying exercise, as the construction of the Kafuta new market complex enters its last phase.

When completed, the market would help the communities within the area with the means to sell their local produce such as vegetable, fish and other products in a good hygienic environment. The construction of the market complex came through a fund raising initiative and was supported by Val Wilkie based in UK and her friend Elaine Vinall.

Speaking at the event, Sadibou Bojang, head of the market committee, said they are almost at a mid stage of the construction since women are badly in need of the market.

"If completed, the market will accommodate higher number of people with stores and other facilities"he added.

Balla Musa Darboe, Councillor of Kafuta Ward, said both the market committee and the Association for the Support of Grassroots Communities have been doing excellent job for the community of Kafuta these few months.

Mr Darboe acknowledged that since the inception of the association, they've brought a lot of development initiative to the people of Kafuta and beyond.

He advised the youths to close their ranks and work towards the development of Kafuta, reminding that youth are the backbone of any nation.

Mr Saloum Sheriff Janko said as part of the work plans, they are currently working on how to get storage facilities for hard working women in the area and the youths to be able to preserve their market produce.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"These women face lot of challenges and difficulties on how to preserve their products. Kafuta alone have almost hundreds of youths and some of these youths are unemployed and we want to keep them at home and change their mindset that it is only in Europe where they can make it. But we can only do this if we have support "he added.

Janko thus called on donors and philanthropists to give support the local NGO in this crusade.

After the day's work at the market, members of the Market Committee and AGSC went on a site visit to Kombo, Foni Forestry Association (KOMFORA) Camp situated on the outskirts of Kafuta.

The visit was designed to explore possible areas of cooperation in a broader move to expand activities at the camp for the development of the site.