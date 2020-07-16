Gambia: GAP Expels Lamin Bojang Over Nude Video Scandal

15 July 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Momodou Jawo

Former army general, Lamin Bojang, now standard bearer of the Gambia Action Party (GAP) has been expelled from the party over the nude video scandal that went viral.

"Since the beginning of the scandal everyone connected to the party stands in solidarity with you Lamin Bojang. However, recently you accused senior members of the party of circulating the purported nude video during a press conference you held at your house in Brufut. This comes as a surprise to the entire larger party of GAP because no executive member of GAP was aware of the said press conference," the party said in a press release.

"We want to make it clear that your actions are unethical and are not in line with the party's constitution as well as modus operandi of the party. This, we unanimously agreed to expel you from the party and you are no longer our presidential candidate or flagbearer effective 15 July 2020.

Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

