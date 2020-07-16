Gambia: Ex-City Limit Boss Calls for Justice, As He Fights to Reclaim His Property

Former City Limit Radio boss, Abdoulie P.O. Njie alias Alagie Njie on Tuesday told the Truth Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) that he needs justice in the case involving him and City Limit Radio.

This came after he (Njie) has been denied ownership of the said radio for close to 10 years now.

Njie, who graduated in general construction in Norway, recalled that in 1999, he sold some vehicles to former president Yahya Jammeh at State House at the cost of one million dalasis.

He told the commission that it was the sale of these vehicles that bought equipment for the establishment of City Limit Radio.

Njie also recalled that on this particular day at State House, he found Lang Tombong Tamba, Baba Jobe, one Bajinka, former State Guard Commander.

"One-day Baba Jobe visited the radio and asked me to sell the radio to him, but I told him that the radio is not for sale. Later on, there was a wrestling contest in Kanilai, which Baba Jobe invited the radio to provide coverage of the event, which we did. For the second time, they invited us for a festival and that was the last time I saw Jammeh."

The witness further testified that three years after the establishment of the radio in 1999, he was issued with an expatriate sermon and the case was presided by Justice Lamin Jobarteh, alleging him of mismanagement of funds by his partner and that for 10 years now, he is still seeking for justice in the case.

"In 2004, I established a slab factory and constructed some streets in Banjul."

Explaining further on his encounter with Jammeh's convoy in 2004, Njie told the commission that it was one day he was in a car with his brother, Kesilla Krubally along the Bertil Harding highway. He informed that it happened that Jammeh's convoy was passing and they were stopped by police and were allowed to continue and this was when the last vehicle on the convoy passed.

He told the commission that as they continued on their journey towards the Independence Stadium end in Bakau, another vehicle appeared with soldiers armed with machine guns mounted on the car. These soldiers, he said, then opened fire on them and the driver, Kesilla Krubally was injured in the event.

"Blood was coming from my brother and I rushed him to RVTH at the outpatient ward. He was seriously bleeding and it was difficult for the doctors to attend to him. They took him to x-ray but I realized he was suffering, and that was the time I drove to State House to explain to the guards that my brother was shot by Jammeh's convoy and he was in a critical condition. I was asked to leave the place and I returned back to the hospital, where I found Ousman Badjie, Essa Badjie and former state guard commander Bajinka."

He testified that at the hospital, a man dressed in civilian dress told him not to talk with any local or foreign media.

Despite that warning, he added that the defunct Daily Observer newspaper carried the said story, but he advised the editor at the time, Ndeye Tapha Sosseh not to follow the case out of fear that he could get arrested.

Mr. Njie told the commission that his brother was hit with three bullets, saying it was Krubally's wife who took him to Norway for further treatment.

"One day after the accident, I was called at State House and upon arrival, I met Ousman Badjie, Bajinka, Lang Tombong and others. They asked me about the waste bullets and pictures that were taken by photojournalist Lamin Saidy for evidence. I gave it to them and I thought they didn't want the evidence to be seen by people."

He further testified that he was afraid to be killed or detained and that was the reason why he ran to Senegal for a while.