Senegal Opens Airspace With Restrictions

15 July 2020
The Point (Banjul)

Senegal has opened its air space with new rules, Air Transport Ministry announced.

To leave Senegal by plane, the Ministry of Air Transport presented a health protocol with main measures such as: keep a distance and wear a mask until one reaches his/her destination.

To enter Senegal this time, a Covid-19 screening test is currently compulsory and free at the airport. "A measure that may change at any time," said a source familiar with the matter. A passenger with a negative test performed less than 7 days before flying will not be screened. Each passenger will have to fill out a form to retrace their route.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recommended opening between member states by July 15 at the latest. But the European Union is only reopening its borders to 15 countries immediately. In Africa, four are on the list: Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia and Rwanda. Senegal is therefore not mentioned, for the moment in any case.

For the time being, the only international flights operating to and from Senegal are so-called "one-way" flights, for Senegalese nationals stranded outside, or foreign citizens stranded in the country.

Meanwhile, the Senegalese Ministry of Health Senegal yesterday reported 45 new positive cases of covid-19, bringing the country's total number of infections to 8,243 cases; 5,580 recovered with 150 deaths and 2, 512 under treatment.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
It's Wizkid's Birthday, Let's Celebrate with His Best Songs...
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.