Senegal Opens Airspace With Restrictions

Senegal has opened its air space with new rules, Air Transport Ministry announced.

To leave Senegal by plane, the Ministry of Air Transport presented a health protocol with main measures such as: keep a distance and wear a mask until one reaches his/her destination.

To enter Senegal this time, a Covid-19 screening test is currently compulsory and free at the airport. "A measure that may change at any time," said a source familiar with the matter. A passenger with a negative test performed less than 7 days before flying will not be screened. Each passenger will have to fill out a form to retrace their route.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recommended opening between member states by July 15 at the latest. But the European Union is only reopening its borders to 15 countries immediately. In Africa, four are on the list: Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia and Rwanda. Senegal is therefore not mentioned, for the moment in any case.

For the time being, the only international flights operating to and from Senegal are so-called "one-way" flights, for Senegalese nationals stranded outside, or foreign citizens stranded in the country.

Meanwhile, the Senegalese Ministry of Health Senegal yesterday reported 45 new positive cases of covid-19, bringing the country's total number of infections to 8,243 cases; 5,580 recovered with 150 deaths and 2, 512 under treatment.