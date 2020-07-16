South Africa: Welkom and Tierpoort Police Stations Closed Due to COVID-19 Related Incidents

press release

The Communities of Welkom and Tierpoort are advised that the police stations are closed due to Covid-19 related incidents after members tested positive for the virus.

The Community Service Centres will temporarily operate as follows:

Tierpoort: from the Detectives office in the premises of the police station. The CSC Emergency number: 051 407 3892. Station Commander: 082 466 8594

Welkom: The CSC will be operating from the Park home in front of the CSC at 83 Jan Hofmeyer Road; Welkom. The CSC Emergency number: 0798865574. Station Commander: 072 191 0680.

The buildings will be decontaminated for the duration of the closure so as to inhibit the spread of the virus and members will be subjected to necessary Covid-19 related protocols.

The Community will be informed once the stations are operational.

The acting Provincial Commissioner of the Free State, Major General Solly Lesia and management wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused by these closures.