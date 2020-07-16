South Africa: Sisulu Welcomes Judgement Against CT Illegal Evictions

Bonga Zamisa/Facebook
A naked man was dragged from his shack by law enforcement officers when at least 4 homes in eThembeni were demolished despite a moratorium on evictions during the COVID-19 lockdown.
16 July 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has welcomed the Western Cape High Court Judgment against the City of Cape Town on illegal evictions.

The Western Cape High Court declared on Wednesday that the City's actions and conduct in demolishing and evicting the community of Hangberg in Hout Bay, was unlawful and unconstitutional.

Sisulu said the State will do everything to enforce this court order and ensure that the City of Cape Town officials comply.

"As the court said, such evictions are in violation of Section 36 (1) of Alert Level 3 regulations made in terms of section 27 (2) of the Disaster Management Act of 2002," Sisulu said.

The department also welcomed the court's instructions that the City must rebuild the same size and dimensions of the structures they demolished, within 48 hours of the court granting the order.

"The South African legislation prohibits evictions of residents, and the State is obliged to ensure that such violations of residents' human rights has consequences and is stopped immediately," the Minister emphasised.

Section 26(3) of the Constitution states that "no one may be evicted from their home, or have their home demolished, without an order of court made after considering all the relevant circumstances".

The Constitution further prohibits any intimidation, cutting off of services, or any other measure that makes residents living conditions unbearable in order to evict them.

"The State will intervene to enforce the Constitution and the Disaster Management Act, which gives effect to alert level 3 regulations. The State has a duty to protect the rights of all residents," Sisulu said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

More on This
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video
COVID-19 - Food Access, Evictions Prompt Anxiety in South Africa
Arson, Looting, Evictions During South African COVID-19 Lockdown
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
It's Wizkid's Birthday, Let's Celebrate with His Best Songs...
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.