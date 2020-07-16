South Africa: Minister to Lead GBV Initiative in E Cape

Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu will on Friday visit the OR Tambo District Municipality in the Eastern Cape to set up interventions that will drive responses to the national crisis of Gender Based Violence and Femicide (GBV).

Minister Mchunu has been assigned by Cabinet to lead the District as its champion in the implementation of the District Development Model to enhance the capacity of the state.

The Minister will interact with all the relevant stakeholders in the District to deliberate on the District's developmental imperatives.

The Minister will lead the establishment of GBVF intervention programmes in the area to readily respond to the crisis as part of the national response plan of government to fight the scourge.

The plan comes at a time when government has pulled all its resources across the country in an effort to mitigate the effects of the ravaging COVID-19 cases that are growing rapidly on a daily basis.

Minister Mchunu is also expected to meet with the leadership and the relevant stakeholders of the District municipality to come up with Rapid Responses to the GBVF crisis, on the District's developmental imperatives and on COVID-19 cases.