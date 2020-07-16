South Africa: Minister to Lead GBV Initiative in E Cape

16 July 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu will on Friday visit the OR Tambo District Municipality in the Eastern Cape to set up interventions that will drive responses to the national crisis of Gender Based Violence and Femicide (GBV).

Minister Mchunu has been assigned by Cabinet to lead the District as its champion in the implementation of the District Development Model to enhance the capacity of the state.

The Minister will interact with all the relevant stakeholders in the District to deliberate on the District's developmental imperatives.

The Minister will lead the establishment of GBVF intervention programmes in the area to readily respond to the crisis as part of the national response plan of government to fight the scourge.

The plan comes at a time when government has pulled all its resources across the country in an effort to mitigate the effects of the ravaging COVID-19 cases that are growing rapidly on a daily basis.

Minister Mchunu is also expected to meet with the leadership and the relevant stakeholders of the District municipality to come up with Rapid Responses to the GBVF crisis, on the District's developmental imperatives and on COVID-19 cases.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
It's Wizkid's Birthday, Let's Celebrate with His Best Songs...
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.