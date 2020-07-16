Kenya: How Eric Wainaina, Mdq and Octopizzo Lit Up Virtual Concert On Bastille Day

15 July 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Francis Nderitu

Eric Wainaina, Muthoni the Drummer Queen and Octopizzo, all backed by a live band, on Tuesday evening thrilled their fans with electrifying performances in a live virtual concert to mark the French National Day.

This year's celebration of Bastille Day - which would have been marked with an evening of music, dance and the history and French culture - was instead held on the social media platforms of Alliance Francaise.

FAMOUS HITS

The ever vocal, talented and musically gifted Wainaina opened the concert with his famous hits including Nchi ya Kitu Kidogo, Daima Kenya and Ritwa Riaku as he warmed up the online audience.

Next to step on the stage was Muthoni the Drummer Queen (MDQ) clad in a chain-like face mask. Backed by two talented dancers, she performed hits such as Nai ni Who, Million Voice, Power, Suzie Noma.

Kibera's finest, Octopizzo was the show stopper as he performed songs such as Red Namba Plate, Ivo Ivo Ivo, Something for You and TBT.

The show had kicked off with speeches from the French Ambassador to Kenya Aline Kuster-Menager and Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Heritage and Culture Amina Mohamed.

FIREWORKS DISPLAY

Both appreciated the the continued cooperation and partnership between the two countries, even during these tough times as the world fights Covid-19 pandemic.

Bastille Day is celebrated every year on July 14th with amazing fireworks display and a large military parade in commemoration for the storming of the Bastille, a military fortress and prison on July 14th, 1789, in what would later be known as the beginning of the French Revolution.

FANS' REACTION

Fans who tuned in to the virtual concert were thrilled by the performances of the three Kenyan artistes.

"Eish that mask, Muthoni!!! Queeen," @Anjellah Owino commented.

"Ka si hii corona sahi tungekuwa alliance!!!" @SImon ROdricks said.

"Awesome! Eric is very passionate about this. Genial... " @Belinda Mwanga wrote.

"Music is universal and music is everything! I don't understand anything but don't need to, can still vibe," commented @Ilana-Rose Ali Mari.

"King Octopizzo," @Kitili Leonard commented.

"French pia ni Swag," Zeddy Dan wrote.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

