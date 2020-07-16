Kenya: 174 Kenyans Stuck in Saudi Arabia Due to COVID-19 Restrictions Repatriated

15 July 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

The Kenyan Embassy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia working with Saudi Airlines on Wednesday repatriated 174 Kenyans who had been stuck in the foreign country since March.

The Saudia embassy, in a statement, said the Kenyans left the port city of Jeddah at 7:45am aboard one of the flights.

"The Embassy, in conjunction with Saudi Airlines, successfully repatriated 174 Kenyans from Kingdom this morning. The Flight, SV431, departed at 7.45 am from the port city of Jeddah," the statement said.

In April, a Kenyan died of Covid-19 in Saudi Arabia and, according to Kenyan ambassador to Saudi Arabia Peter Ogego, the victim had an underlying medical condition prior to the pandemic.

Mr Ogego had earlier sent a message to Kenyans in the middle eastern country telling them to abide by the measures put in place by authorities to combat the new virus.

Since April, the embassy temporarily suspended its normal operations and consular services until further notice.

The envoy said this was in line with the country's elaborate efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus and to reduce any risk of infection to staff and clients.

During the period, members of staff of the embassy have been working virtually and are on duty call.

Embassies in Kenya have been working with the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) and other government agencies to facilitate travel of their citizens back home.

