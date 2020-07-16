Sudan: COVID-19 Registers (113) New Cases, (9) Deaths With (22) of Recovery

Khartoum — The Federal Ministry of Health has announced the registration of 113 new cases of infection with Corona virus, 9 deaths and 22 cases of recovery.

the epidemiological report of Saturday, July 11, 2020 stated that the cases of infection, deaths and recovery in Sudan's different cities varied from one city to another, and Khartoum City has registered 90 new cases and 6 cases of recovery, while no deaths were recorded, in Al-Gezira State 7 new cases without registering deaths or recovery cases, in Sennar one case registered with one death and two cases of recovery, in Northern State no cases were registered with the registration of one death and 3 cases of recovery.

The River Nile state has registered one case of infection, 3 new deaths case, 3 cases of recovery were registered in North Darfur with no new cases of infection or recovery and the registration of one case of death, meanwhile, the report has indicated that no new cases were registered in Kassala State with the registration of one case of death and another of recovery, while Gedaref state has registered one new case of infection and one of death.

The report also included the registration of the Red Sea state of 13 new cases of infection, with no death cases with two cases of recovery, in North Kordufan state no new cases of infection or recovery were registered with the registration of cases of 5 deaths.

The Ministry of Health to the examinations made in (the National Laboratory for Public Health, the Laboratory of the Blue Nile Institute, the Laboratory of the Gedaref Institute for Endemic Diseases, the Central Laboratory in the Red Sea State) with the total number of samples examined in these laboratories reached 452 of which 113 were positive cases.

The ministry has asserted the need to adhere to the health emergency law and to apply preventive guidance (social distancing - hand washing - sneezing and coughing etiquette, as well as the immediate reporting of suspected cases), the follow up of the daily epidemiology reports on the ministry's official website, its page on Facebook and the Sudan Health Observatory site for the Corona pandemic.