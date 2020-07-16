South Africa: Bloemspruit Police Station Closed Due to COVID-19 Related Incident

press release

The Community of Bloemspruit in Mangaung Metro district is advised that the police station is closed due to a Covid-19 related incident after a member tested positive for the virus.

The Community Service Centre will temporarily operate from the Sonskyn satellite police station in Phase 5, Mangaung.

The following numbers can be used to report any emergencies:

Station Commander; Brigadier Fothoane: 082 372 4200

Visible Policing Commander; Colonel Sepeesa: 082 370 9435.

The building will be decontaminated for the duration of the closure so as to inhibit the spread of the virus and members will be subjected to necessary Covid-19 related protocols.

The Community will be informed once the station is operational.

The acting Provincial Commissioner of the Free State, Major General Solly Lesia and management wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused by this closure.