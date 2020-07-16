Namibia: Nudo Launches Own Fishrot Probe

16 July 2020
New Era (Windhoek)

The National Unity Democratic Organisation (Nudo) has deployed itss investigators to determine the veracity of details emerging from one of Namibia's biggest corruption scandals, dubbed Fishrot.

It says it does not believe in the version that the Swapo Party did not directly benefit from the Fishrot scandal as was presented to the nation by Swapo leader President Hage Geingob on Sunday.

"The party is currently busy with its own investigations, compiling [and] assessing the briefing of the Swapo president and employing our legal expertise to be able to pronounce ourselves... We don't want to rush without a proper investigation," Nudo's national secretary Elia Kandjii said at a media briefing in the capital on Tuesday, which was convened to address the Fishrot saga, among other issues. He said it is premature for the party to pronounce itself on matters that are before the courts.

"We are still following the issue through the courts. Once we have done proper research and compiled all the information, the party will be able to pronounce itself within the next two weeks," he added.

What is clear from Nudo is that in the face of evidence in mainstream media and what has been presented to the courts by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), it cannot believe Swapo's version.

"We cannot believe that," he said. ACC investigator Willem Olivier told the Windhoek High Court last week the N$17.5 million from state-owned Fishcor that was paid into the law firm Sisa Namandje and Company's account was used to bankroll Swapo's election campaign.

A further N$75 million was reportedly funnelled through another law firm De Klerk, Horn and Coetzee Inc to support Swapo's political objectives.

On Sunday, Swapo distanced itself from the Fishrot monies.

"Swapo party did not get any direct contribution from whatever into its accounts. You can check the audited books," Geingob said on Sunday.

Nudo also revealed that its official primaries for regional and local authority elections would commence on 20 July 2020 and run until 20 August.

"During this period, all Nudo members, who want to stand for nominations, are free to campaign," Kandjii said.

He then urged aspiring Nudo candidates for the local and regional elections to abide by the party's internal [vetting] procedures and respect their subsequent outcomes. - Nampa

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
It's Wizkid's Birthday, Let's Celebrate with His Best Songs...

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.