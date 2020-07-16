Liberia: Lakpazee Community Residents Aggrieved of Rehabilitation of Road Leading to Rep. Pelham-Youngblood's Home While Main Community Road Remains Deplorable

Lakpazee — As the people of District # 9 mourn the loss of lawmaker Munah Pelham, some residents of the constituency have begun expressing disappointed in the Ministry of Public Works for ignoring the rehabilitation of the main road.

The residents' disappointment comes in the wake of the Ministry of Public Works' decision to pave the road leading to the fallen lawmaker home in the district.

Residents see the rehabilitation of the road leading to the late Munah Pelham's home as being insensitive to the plights of the district's residents.

Speaking to FrontPageAfrica, the residents blasted government for ignoring the rest of the main routes leading to Matadi and Fiama Communities.

"That is a pure wickedness! What are they telling us? So, we are not important for them to come and only fix the road leading the late lawmaker's house and leave the main road that all of us use on a daily basis," Marie Kibbie, a resident of Matadi, said angrily.

"Look at the road when [you are] entering from Matadi into Fiama and to 20th Street? The roads are very bad."

Another resident of Fiama, Joseph Kamara, also frowned on the selective construction of the road leading to the fallen lawmaker's home.

"That is being very selfish - to recondition Munah's house road and leaving all those potholes looking like wells on the main road undone," Kamara said.

"Are they telling us that we not important or why are they keep treating us the way they are treating us."

The bad road condition has attracted the attention of commercial drivers who also plying these routes.

Moses Roberts, who runs his taxi from central Monrovia to Matadi Estate, says the condition of the roads is creating problem for many commercial drivers.

He explained that he felt relief when he saw yellow machines and other road construction equipment being carried in the district.

"I was actually happy when I saw those machines and equipment going towards Lakpazee thinking that it was the road that they were going to fix, only to notice that it was only Munah Pelham house road they were fixing and leaving the main road rotten with holes," he expressed.

Like drivers, marketers of the main market in Lakpazee have also expressed disappointment in the government for not fixing the entire road.

"Because all of them will be going there to sympathize with Munah family that's why they are fixing the road so their cars can't spoil," said Esther Mafolo, a marketer who most time commutes on the deplorable road.

"We, the market women in this market, also suffer because of bad roads, so because we are not lawmakers that's the reason for which they are ignoring our roads and fixing our late Representative road."

Meanwhile, some residents of District #9 mainly from the Lakpazee, Matadi and Fiama communities have threatened not look in the direction of any CDC candidate during the upcoming election once the road is not refurbished.

"We will do road for vote since that's how wicked they want to be to us. We can't be living in Monrovia like we are living in the village with this kind of deplorable roads spoiling our vehicles under carriers," said Moses Davis, a resident of Lakpazee.

"If they will not fix our roads, we will not vote for any of their candidates in any future elections."