South Africa: Twelve Suspects Arrested During Joint Operation in Waterberg District

press release

The Police in Waterberg District have arrested twelve (12) suspects for various offences during an operation conducted in the area on Wednesday, 15 July 2020.

The operation was conducted in Modimolle Zone 1 and 2 and was led by the District Commissioner Major General Mulaudzi together with Vispol Commander Brigadier Steyn and comprised of various SAPS units, Community policing forum, Home Affairs, Traffic officials and members from Transnet.

The operation was focused on the tracing of wanted suspects, road blocks, stop and searches, visiting of scrapyards and second hand goods premises.

Eight (08) suspects were arrested for Immigration Act, one (01) for possession of illicit cigarettes and three (03) for possession of dagga.

The arrested suspects will soon appear before the Modimolle Magistrate's Court.

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba, applauded the police for their continuous fight against all criminal activities within the province.