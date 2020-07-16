South Africa: Odendaalsrus Police Station Now Fully Operational

press release

The Community in Odendaalsrus is informed that the police station is now fully operational following closure for decontamination purposes.

The public can now access services at the station.

The building have since been decontaminated and affected members have been subjected to necessary Covid-19 related protocols under strict guidelines of the Department of Health officials.

Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Solly Lesia appreciates the continuous support and patience of the community during these closures.