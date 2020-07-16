South Africa: Sharpeville Police Station Is Temporarily Closed for Decontamination Due to COVID-19 Related Incident

press release

All communities serviced by Sharpeville Police Station are advised that the station has been temporarily closed for decontamination after two members from detectives tested positive for Covid-19.

The Community Service Centre will be operating from a Nyala that it is parked at the front gate entrance of the police station.

The Station Commander can be contacted on: 071 675 6763

Acting Visible Policing Commander on: 082 778 7916

The building will be undergoing decontamination.

The SAPS management apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this.