South Africa: A Dance to Equality - One Transgender Ballet Dancer's Ongoing Journey Towards Acceptance

'There is no happy ending for transgender people at the moment and we have to do these art projects to hopefully gain acceptance,' says transgender ballet dancer, Sophie Rebecca.

"I dance with a lot of emotion because it means so much to me. And every time I dance, it's potentially my last performance so I give it everything I've got," says English dancer Sophie Rebecca, the first openly transgender ballet dancer to train at the Royal Academy of Dance when the institution abandoned its policy limiting participation in female courses only to dancers born female.

There is not much of a market for older dancers and the 39-year-old dancer tries to make each performance as impactful as she can.

According to a 2004 study conducted across 11 countries, titled Making Changes: Facilitating the transition of dancers to post-performance careers, "Currently active dancers expect to continue their performing careers well into their forties. However, dancers whose active careers are now over remember that, although they thought they could continue until their late thirties, on average they actually stopped dancing professionally in their early to mid-thirties."

