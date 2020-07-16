South Africa: A Dance to Equality - One Transgender Ballet Dancer's Ongoing Journey Towards Acceptance

16 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Jabulile Dlamini-Qwesha

'There is no happy ending for transgender people at the moment and we have to do these art projects to hopefully gain acceptance,' says transgender ballet dancer, Sophie Rebecca.

"I dance with a lot of emotion because it means so much to me. And every time I dance, it's potentially my last performance so I give it everything I've got," says English dancer Sophie Rebecca, the first openly transgender ballet dancer to train at the Royal Academy of Dance when the institution abandoned its policy limiting participation in female courses only to dancers born female.

There is not much of a market for older dancers and the 39-year-old dancer tries to make each performance as impactful as she can.

According to a 2004 study conducted across 11 countries, titled Making Changes: Facilitating the transition of dancers to post-performance careers, "Currently active dancers expect to continue their performing careers well into their forties. However, dancers whose active careers are now over remember that, although they thought they could continue until their late thirties, on average they actually stopped dancing professionally in their early to mid-thirties."

As part of its seventh edition, on 16 July 2020, the South African International Online Ballet...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
It's Wizkid's Birthday, Let's Celebrate with His Best Songs...
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.