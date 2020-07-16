South Africa: A Crash Course in Understanding Racism

16 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Karin Schimke

"Go to the literature," the writer Joan Didion reminds herself when she's trying to make sense of her life after her partner dies. If I remember correctly, this was a thing her mother would advise her to do when she didn't understand something.

In all my years of working with books, thinking about books and reading and writing about books, I have never seen as many requests and as many recommendations for books to read on a particular topic as I did during June and July of 2020. People were suddenly begging for books - rather than just the daily news - to make proper sense of racism.

It required video footage of a man slowly being strangled by a policeman in broad daylight for this new thirst for books to take hold.

In the week George Floyd was murdered - weeks after Collins Khosa was killed by soldiers in Alexandra - my children's social media feeds were full of white friends expressing shock and horror. And making all kinds of rookie anti-racist mistakes, hurling themselves enthusiastically and with good intention into a fray...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

