South Africa: A Crash Course in Understanding Racism

analysis

"Go to the literature," the writer Joan Didion reminds herself when she's trying to make sense of her life after her partner dies. If I remember correctly, this was a thing her mother would advise her to do when she didn't understand something.

In all my years of working with books, thinking about books and reading and writing about books, I have never seen as many requests and as many recommendations for books to read on a particular topic as I did during June and July of 2020. People were suddenly begging for books - rather than just the daily news - to make proper sense of racism.

It required video footage of a man slowly being strangled by a policeman in broad daylight for this new thirst for books to take hold.

In the week George Floyd was murdered - weeks after Collins Khosa was killed by soldiers in Alexandra - my children's social media feeds were full of white friends expressing shock and horror. And making all kinds of rookie anti-racist mistakes, hurling themselves enthusiastically and with good intention into a fray...