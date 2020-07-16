Kenya: FKF 'Lands' Sh1.2 Billion 5-Year Deal for Top Flight Football

15 July 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

The Kenyan Premier League (KPL) could just have landed a new title sponsor for the new season.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) CEO Nick Mwendwa has this evening signed a deal with an unnamed foreign betting company who will reportedly pump over Sh1.2 billion in the top league for the next five seasons.

The federation boss, in his characteristic style, announced the development on Twitter.

Today in history ! Over 1.2 Billion shillings for the FKF Premier league for 5 seasons !

- Nick Mwendwa (@Nmwendwa) July 15, 2020

The deal will see each KPL club pocket Sh 8 million per season, according to Mwendwa.

Atleast 8M for each club starting 2020/21 season ... ... ..Vijana wacheze ball !

- Nick Mwendwa (@Nmwendwa) July 15, 2020

Important to note is that Mwendwa referred to the top league as FKF Premier League and not the Kenyan Premier League.

KPL's mandate to run the top-tier expires in August and Mwendwa has been on record saying the federation is eager to run the league and will not renew the contract.

According to a reliable source, FKF has been negotiating with two companies who were willing to take up title sponsorship of Kenya's top league.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
It's Wizkid's Birthday, Let's Celebrate with His Best Songs...

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.