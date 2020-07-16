Liberia: Maryland County Enforces Compulsory Masks Wearing

15 July 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Amidst the increase of COVID-19 cases in Maryland County, southeast Liberia, Joint Security forces there have launched compulsory wearing of nose masks in public to contain spread of the virus.

The Joint Security and local authorities launched the campaign on Monday, July 13, after confirmed COVID-19 cases in the coastal county hit 14 recently. The Commander of Maryland County COVID-19 Task Force, Lincoln Wesseh, said the daily nose masks wearing restriction followed rapid increase in new infections in Maryland, Grand Kru and River Gee counties, respectively.

Commander Wesseh noted that in the absence of restricting citizens' movement in the southeast, the best remedy is to making sure citizens traveling from one county to another abided by preventive measures prescribed by the Ministry of Health. He said those measures can be effectively enforced if theTaskForce worked closely with the Liberia National Police.

Commander Wesseh also disclosed that several check points have been erected in county to regulate movement of citizens, particularly motorcyclists and drivers who don't usually wear nose masks while in the traffic.

He said the COVID-19 Taskforce has been collaborating with Joint Security, and they are fully prepared to enforce all health protocols, including regular hands washing, social distancing and compulsory nose masks wearing.

"We can't sit here as COVID-19 Task Force, seeing the cases increasing without buttressing effort of the Liberia National Police. I think this is the time for us to act because the numbers of cases are increasing on a daily basis", he said.

Wesseh stressed that the daily nose masks wearing is not restricted to bike riders and drivers, but will be extended to market places, entertainment centers, communities, worship centers and video clubs, among others.

Meanwhile, the Liberia National Police Commander in Pleebo, Maryland County, Lavisious Toe, has commended the COVID-19 Task Force for collaborating with the police in enforcing the health protocols.

Toe said though the restriction comes as a direct mandate from the local authorities, but there are some hard-headed individuals in the county, who still doubt existence of the virus and are refusing wear nose masks. The Police Commander disclosed that on day one of the enforcement on Monday, July 13, the Police faced assault from motorcyclists and drivers.

He called on residents, including commercial drivers, motorcyclists and passengers to always wear nose masks in the public. District Statutory Superintendent, Alysious Williams, lauded the Task Force and the Police for enforcing the compulsory nose masks wearing.

He said as local leaders, one of their functions is to make sure instructions and polices from national government are implemented or enforced. He assured that the Police have the support of local authorities to regulate and arrest violators doing the exercise, emphasizing that the measures are for the safety of everyone, so all citizens should abide.

By Patrick Mensah, Maryland County

Please follow and like us:

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
It's Wizkid's Birthday, Let's Celebrate with His Best Songs...
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.