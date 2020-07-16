Liberia: Muslim Task Force Faces Constrains

The National Muslim Task Force on COVID-19 says lack of essential materials to fight the virus at various Mosques in Monrovia remains a serious challenge for the organization.

Task force leader Mohamed Alied Bah explains that the group lacks spraying cans, thermometers, and other essential materials to fight the pandemic among Muslims in the country.

According to Bah, while the task force is doing everything humanly possible to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the fight is challenging due to the absence of essential materials.

He says since the organization was asked by the National Public Health Institute of Liberia to conduct training for volunteers to be assigned at the various mosques, they have not received a dime from anyone.

He laments that some of the places created for worship by Muslims are not proper, noting that worshippers there do not adhere to preventive measures being instituted by the government.

He adds that the recent closure of mosques across the country by the government compelled some Muslims to open worship places at their own convenient, ignoring health protocols announced by health authorities here.

According to him, the organization has conducted series of training for over 1,000 monitors but due to voluntary factor attached to the work, most of those already trained are reluctant to go in the field.

Mr. Bah made the statement when he officially presented the organization's training report to Mr. Francis J. Nagbe of the Monitoring and Evaluation Division of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia, who deputized for Director-General, Dr. MosokaFallah.

He disclosed that the group conducted training at several mosques across Monrovia, including Central Monrovia, Bushrod Island, Caldwell Township and Old Road, among others where volunteers were trained in disease prevention and control.

Receiving the progress report, Mr. Nagbe expressed gratitude to the task force for the wonderful job done and pledged NPHIL's continuous partnership to eventually seeing the coronavirus wept out of Liberia.

By Emmanuel Mondaye-Editing by Jonathan Browne

